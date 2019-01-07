Payton: Eagles much better than November

The Philadelphia Eagles left the Superdome 48-7 losers to the Saints in November. The Super Bowl champs were 4 wins, 6 losses on the season, and looked destined to miss the playoffs.

But, the Eagles finished 9-7, reached the NFC playoffs as the 6th seed, and upset Chicago Sunday 16-15.

Saints head coach Sean Payton was asked Monday about the Eagles’ improvements.

The Eagles and Saints last met in the playoffs in January of 2014. The Saints won at Philadelphia. It is the only road playoff win of the Sean Payton era.

The Saints opened as 9 point favorites for the 3:40 pm Sunday kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.