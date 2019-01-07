× NOPD: Man carjacked while chasing woman who stole his wallet

NEW ORLEANS – A man was carjacked as he was chasing a woman who had hopped into his vehicle to steal his wallet early this morning in Mid City.

The double robbery occurred just before 3 a.m. on January 7 at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and South Jefferson Davis Parkway, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The 23-year-old victim had stopped his vehicle at the intersection when an unidentified man reached through the open window and grabbed the steering wheel.

An unidentified woman then hopped into the passenger seat and grabbed the man’s wallet.

The man sped off, leaving the man holding his steering wheel behind.

The woman then got out of the vehicle and ran away, and the victim got out to chase her, according to the NOPD.

The victim was not able to catch up to the woman who had stolen his wallet, and when he returned to where he had parked his vehicle, it wasn’t there.

No further details have been released.

29.965382 -90.098633