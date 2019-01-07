NOLA Crawfish Fest tickets on sale today

NEW ORLEANS – Get ready for three wild days of music, beer, and crawfish!

Tickets for the 4th Annual NOLA Crawfish Fest went on sale today.

Happening April 29 – May 1, the fest is designed to keep the Jazzfest party rolling.

Located in the Smokeyard at Central City BBQ, attendees can participate in events like the crawfish cook-off, or the crawfish eating championship.

Plus, catch live performances by nearly a dozen local musicians while drinking craft beer and eating spicy crawfish.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.

Want to compete in the crawfish cook-off? Reserve your spot here.