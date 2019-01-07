× Louisiana-shot film, ‘Green Book’ wins big at Golden Globes

NEW ORLEANS– The movie, “Green Book,” which was shot right here in Louisiana won big last night at the Golden Globe Awards.

The film was nominated for five major awards, and took home three including: Best Screenplay, Best Picture Musical or Comedy, and Best Supporting Actor to Mehershala Ali.

“Green Book” is about a friendship between an African-American pianist and a white bouncer during segregation times in the Deep South in the 1960’s.

Some Louisiana spots that “Green Book” was shot were at The Roosevelt Hotel and The Orpheum Theater.