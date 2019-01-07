Jefferson Parish GGB In Gretna Reopens After “Janitorial Mishap”

NEW ORLEANS- The Jefferson Parish General Government Building in Gretna will resume normal operations today after a clogged sink led to flooding in parts of the building.

Parish officials are saying that the “janitorial mishap” by a cleaning vendor on the 5th floor led to significant water damage to the 3rd, 4th, and 5th floor on the West side of the building.

o

(Images courtesy of Jefferson Parish)

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Jefferson Parish Councilman-at-large Chris Roberts said that the cleaning vendor, Jani King, took responsibility for the clog.

Roberts also stated that Parish President Mike Yenni and other staff members were evaluating the building’s damage Sunday night.