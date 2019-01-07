He fed Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera & Will Smith and now he wants to feed you at the old Feelings Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The stage is set.

Or at least the tables.

It's happening at what has always been Feelings Cafe in New Orleans.

Now, there's a new chef at the classic location.

And the place has a new name according to WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

The new chef is Chef Marlon Alexander.

Chef Marlon has the right recipe, all right.

He's got a resume of serving supper go some names you'll know.

Lady Gaga.

Chef Marlon Alexander says about her, "one of my favorites. She loves little bitty petit fours and likes savory things like cheese and short ribs."

Wild Bill says, no doubt served up "with a magnifying glass?"

Chef Marlon Alexander says, "yeah, small."

Who else has Chef Marlon had on his menu?

Christina Aguilera.

He says about her, "Christina was great because I was very much into nutrition. I could work with her diet to help her lose weight quickly. I loved that job."

And the Chef has served up according to Wild Bill, "Will Smith and his lovely wife, Jada Pinkett Smith."

Chef Marlon says, "he is just as lovely. They both like Southern food like collard greens, roasted chicken legs, something like that, just keep it healthy."

Wild Bill says, "no wonder they look so good, it's all from your cookbook."

And now he's cooking in New Orleans serving up Louisiana style as he reopens what has always been the Feelings Cafe.

His restaurant is called, Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander.

Wild Bill asks, "how long did it take you to come up with that?"

Chef Marlon Alexander says, "I really had to ponder."

You won't have to ponder.

Just enjoy the food at Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander at 535 Franklin Avenue in New Orleans.

That's on the corner of Franklin and Chartres in the Marigny.