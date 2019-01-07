Get your Saints prayer candle at TREO NOLA

NEW ORLEANS – It’s only crazy if it doesn’t work, and these candles work!

New Orleans based company Mose Mary and Me specializes in parody prayer candles.

The company recently released prayer candles representing the entire 2018 starting lineup for the Saints.

Normally the candles can only be purchased online, but for one night only, you can get your Brees, AK, Morestead and many more candles directly from the creator herself.

TREO NOLA on Tulane Avenue will be hosting the event tomorrow, Jan. 8.

Candles will be on sale from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. and sell for $16 each.