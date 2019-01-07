× Fritz: Tulane passing game has to get more sophisticated

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz, fresh off a win over UL-Lafayette in the Cure Bowl, held his season ending press briefing Monday at the Wilson Center on campus.

Fritz said that the Green Wave offense, has to get better in the passing game. Fritz hired Will Hall from Memphis as his new offensive coordinator.

Starting quarterback Justin McMillan will return. Southern Miss transfer Keon Howard is eligible in 2019.

Fritz said Christian Daniels, moved to wide receiver, will return to quarterback. Dane Ledford is also a quarterback on the Tulane roster.

Fritz said Tulane will open spring practice March 12th. The spring game will be Saturday April 13th.

Fritz said Tulane could sign a handful of graduate transfers, or none. The Wave signed 21 in the early period, and have four scholarships remaining.

Fritz said Tulane will open the season at home against Florida International on a Thursday. Late season, Tulane opened at home on a Thursday against Wake Forest.