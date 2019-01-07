× Delgado’s Scheuermann selected for National Hall of Fame

Delgado baseball coach Joe Scheuermann is close to a huge milestone, as he hits another.

Scheuermann was elected to the National Junior College Athletic Association Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The vote took place last week in Dallas.

Scheuermann has coached the Dolphins to 971 wins, and is expected to reach 1,000 victories this season. Scheuermann took over the reigns of the Dolphins’ baseball program from his father Rags in 1991.

Under Scheuermann, Delgado has reached the Junior College World Series 4 times since 2007, including three straight trips from 2014 through 2016.

“While his record on the field is most impressive, we will argue that the most important wins come in the lives of every student-athlete, colleague, and fan he has touched over his years at Delgado,” said Delgado Chancellor William Wainright.

Formal induction for Scheuermann will occur May 24th in Grand Junction, Colorado.