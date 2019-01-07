Daily Download for 1/7/19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Did you find yourself on FarmersOnly.com or Match.com yesterday? It’s ok. Don’t be shy! January 6th is the most popular day of the year for online dating. Dating Experts Crown it "Dating Sunday" and "Singles Sunday," they say it’s the first lonely post-holiday after the New Year, with the countdown to Valentine’s Day on singles’ minds. Last checked, Tinder saw a 41% global increase in downloads and a 27% global increase in conversations started on Dating Sunday compared to the previous week.

Here's exciting news for royal family watchers! Could Meghan Markle return to television? According to reports, Suits is offering her a multi-million dollar charity donation for the cameo. Meghan’s character Rachel would be pregnant and the 2 minute scene would be shot in the UK. NBC Universal sources told media, “We could be done in half a day or less...” Whispers of between 2 and 6 million dollars would go to the charity of The Duchess of Sussex’s choice!

With another Super Bowl on the horizon, deflate gate is back up for debate! On February 1st a New England Patriots game football signed by Tom Brady is up for auction. This game-used football actually saw action in October of 2010 not '15... A pink ribbon is screened on front for cancer awareness and "Patriots" is branded just below. Brady signed a separate side panel in a silver pen. Estimated value is $3,000!

