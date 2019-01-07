Brees and Foles, products of Westlake High School

Next Sunday’s game will mark the first time in @NFL history that two Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks from the same high school will face each other in a playoff game. #FolesvsBrees #ChapMagic #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/VlEcSJoSiq — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) January 7, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – Ten years apart in age, but that means nothing to the school that started it all.

This Sunday’s game will be the first time in NFL history that two Super Bowl MVP’s from the same high school will meet in a playoff game.

Both Drew Brees and Nick Foles attended Westlake High School in Austin, TX.

Brees led Westlake to their only state championship in 1996, while Foles led the team to the championship in 2006, but did not take home the win.

Foles did however break Brees’ high school career records for passing yards and touchdowns.

According to NFL.com Terry Bradshaw and Joe Ferguson attended the same high school in Shreveport, and they met in a postseason game in 1974 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills.

And another alumni of Westlake, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker says Westlake High is “nestled in an area where many former University of Texas players have settled into adulthood, creating a high-grade DNA pipeline of athletic talent into a school that already has a relentless drive for achievement.”

The playoff will be this Sunday, January 13, at the Dome.