Body of dead newborn found in cooler along Georgia road

LAGRANGE, Ga. – The body of a dead baby was found in a brightly-colored cooler left along a desolate Georgia road Sunday, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:20 p.m., deputies responded to a location along Boy Scout Road near LaGrange, roughly 65 miles southwest of Atlanta. Someone had noticed the portable cooler – covered in images of watermelon slices – sitting for up to a week near the wood line and called 911, according to authorities.

“Once on scene deputies and investigators discovered what appeared to be a deceased newborn child in a portable cooler bag,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The child has not been identified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.