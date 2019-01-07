Blossoming & Blooming: The beautiful ‘Krewe Des Fleurs’ reveals plans for Carnival 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The all-female marching krewe known as Krewe Des Fleurs is ready to bloom this Carnival season.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez gives us a look at what this beautiful krewe is planning this year!

It's a new day for the blooming flowers of Krewe Des Fleurs. Now that Carnival season is upon us, these flowers are in full bloom.

"This year's theme is bleeding hearts. It is an entirely new garden," Laura Shapiro of Krewe Des Fleurs said.

Modeled after the bleeding heart flowers these ladies will be showing off their flower power at the parades.

"Bleeding hearts are always growing in a vine-like fashion, and just like us, upwards and forwards," Shapiro said.

The Krewe Des Fleurs is a "green" krewe which believes in a sustainable and green Mardi Gras. That's why instead of beads they pass out seeds.

"We will put the seeds on a lanyard, with a collectible piece for all to enjoy," she said.

And as the fleurs grow, they promise to always glow!

The members design and make all of their own costumes. This is the 5th year for this krewe.

For more information about Krewe Des Fleurs and their parade schedule this Carnival season, click HERE.