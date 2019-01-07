× Barrios does it again, Player of the Week Honor for the Fourth Time

FRISCO, Texas – For the fourth time this season, Nicholls State University guard Cassidy Barrios has been named the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, conference officials announced Monday. All Southland weekly awards are presented by MidSouth Bank.

Barrios led Nicholls to a pair of double-digit victories to open up the conference slate, averaging 20 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.0 blocks for the week. The senior began the week with a double-double – 23 points and 11 rebounds – and added seven assists as the Colonels set a program record against Northwestern State for most points scored in a Southland game (97).

Barrios then followed up with 17 points, seven rebounds and six steals in a 24-point win over UIW, snapping a four-game skid in the series against the Cardinals. The victory gave Nicholls its first 2-0 start in conference since 2014.

Also for the week, Barrios eclipsed the 1,600-point plateau to move up to No. 2 on the Nicholls’ all-time scoring list, passing Alisha Allen. Realia Davis is the program’s leading scorer with 1,750 points.

Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots.

Article courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department.