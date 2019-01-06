× Saints to Face Philadelphia Eagles in Divisional Round of NFL Playoffs

(WGNO)- The New Orleans Saints will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs next Sunday afternoon. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon the Wild Card Game 16-15. This will be the second meeting between the Eagles and Saints this season with the Saints taking the regular season game 48-7.

The Saints won their ninth game in a row at the time.

Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints

What: Winner Advances to NFC Championship Game

When: Sunday January 13th, Kick-off 3:40 PM

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome