MANDEVILLE, La.-- The Northshore's first marching group---The Mande Milkshakers have been shaking things up in Mandeville since Mardi Gras of 2016.

Today on King's Day, the ladies in the dance troupe held a practice parade on the lakefront to get ready for all the Carnival parades that they'll be marching in this Carnival season.

For more information about the parades that they'll be marching in, click HERE.