Make it Seven Straight for the Wolfpack

NEW ORLEANS – The Loyola University New Orleans women’s basketball team picked up its seventh-straight win Saturday afternoon as they held off the University of Mobile for a 55-53 victory.

The visiting Rams (3-11, 1-4 SSAC) struck first with a bucket on their opening possession, but the Wolf Pack (11-4, 5-1 SSAC) responded when Megan Worry, found Chelsea Gray for two. The home team grabbed their first lead of the game near the end of the first quarter on a three from Paige Franckiewicz, with Tay Cannon splitting the defense for two to make it a 9-6 game moments later. Loyola would hold a lead at the end of the first 10 minutes of gameplay, up 10-8.

While the Pack scored first to begin the second quarter, Mobile would tie the game at 13-all on a shot from beyond the arc. After Loyola jumped out to a 21-15 lead, the visitors climbed back in it, with the home squad holding a one-point advantage at the halftime buzzer, up 21-20.

The third quarter was a tight one, beginning and ending with a tie ballgame. After Mobile evened the score 21-all, Loyola jumped back out in front by as much as nine, as Worry found Tay Cannon for a score to set the score at 35-26 with 4:15 left in the quarter. A run from the Rams would tie the game for the fifth time as the two teams prepared for the fourth period.

A three from Worry opened up the final quarter, with An’Jolique Woodson adding another basket on a put-back moments later. With just over four minutes remaining in the contest, the Rams tied it at 47-47, eventually taking the lead 51-50 with three minutes left.

A bucket from Kennedy Hansberry with 1:44 showing on the clock put Loyola up one, but the Rams quickly responded to reclaim the lead. With just under a minute remaining, Kamille Cooper grabbed an offensive board, then sent a pass in the corner to Worry who sunk a three, giving the Pack the lead at 55-53. As the seconds wound down, Mobile attempted to tie the game with a layup, but Worry blocked the final shot for the Rams, securing the victory.

The Wolf Pack begin a two-game road swing with a matchup against No. 17 Bethel on Thursday, January 10 at 5:30 p.m. in McKenzie, Tenn.

Article courtesy of Loyola Sports Information Department.