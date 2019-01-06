× Defense Wins It

NEW ORLEANS – The Loyola University New Orleans men’s basketball team improved to 6-2 at home as they defeated the University of Mobile 87-79 on Saturday evening in The Den.

The Rams (5-7, 2-4 SSAC) opened up the game’s scoring with an and-one, but Cameron Dumas responded with a deep triple on the first shot for the Wolf Pack (8-5, 3-3 SSAC) to tie the game. The early minutes of the contest were close, with the score tying five times before the first media timeout. Mobile would then gain a lead which became as large as 11 points midway through the first half, but the Pack came back, trailing 43-41 at halftime.

Myles Burns began the second half with a demonstrative dunk to tie the score, but the teams would keep it close until about midway through the period. Loyola pulled away however, jumping out in front with a 14-0 run, taking a 63-51 lead at the 10:57 mark. The Pack would keep at least a six-point lead throughout the remainder of the game, holding on for the 87-79 victory.

The Wolf Pack will now hit the road for two away matchups, beginning with Bethel on Thursday, January 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Article Courtesy of Loyola Sports Information Department