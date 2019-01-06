× Colonels Fall Short Against UIW

SAN ANTONIO, Tx – The Nicholls State University men’s basketball team suffered a 65-58 setback against UIW Saturday night at the McDermott Center.

Both teams shot less than 33 percent in a low-scoring first half that saw the Colonels (8-7, 1-0 SLC) take a 26-21 lead at the buzzer. Nicholls used triples by graduate transfer Gavin Peppers and sophomore Kevin Johnson and a euro step from graduate transfer Jeremiah Jefferson to grab a 17-10 lead.

The Colonels’ next field goal came six minutes and four seconds later as sophomore Ryghe Lyons knocked down a jumper that was assisted by Brandon Moore Jr. Nicholls allowed the Cardinals (6-9, 1-1) to seize a 19-18 lead during that cold stretch but managed to score eight of the final 10 points of the opening half.

The Colonels tallied the first seven points of the second half, but UIW responded with a 19-4 stretch that saw Nicholls convert just two field goals in 15 possessions, allowing the Cardinals to claim a 40-37 lead.

The Colonels’ final lead came at the 5:33 mark when Johnson made a layup to give the Red and Gray a 48-47 edge. UIW’s Charles Brown III countered with an and-one on a layup as the home team concluded the final 5:20 on an 18-10 run, sinking four free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the win.

The Cardinals shot 62 percent and outscored Nicholls by 12 in the second half.

Moore Jr. secured a team-high 15 points in addition to eight rebounds. Junior Elvis Harvey grabbed 10 baords. Johnson and Peppers chipped in 10 points apiece.

Nicholls returns to Stopher Gym Wednesday to face Stephen F. Austin and commence a two-game home stretch.

Article courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department