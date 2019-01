Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club celebrated King's Day with a a big party at Gallier Hall this morning. Mayor LaToya Cantrell celebrated with Zulu members and members of other Carnival Krewes.

There was a second line and king cake, all to celebrate the official start of Carnival time today! Mayor Cantrell says this season is about love and coming together as a city!