NOPD officer saved by bullet-proof vest in shooting

NEW ORLEANS – According to the New Orleans Police Department, an unidentified officer survived two bullets fired at his chest by a possibly suicidal man, late Friday night.

In a midnight news conference, Superintendent Michael Harrison and New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell told reporters that the city’s 9-1-1 center received a call that a man was going to kill himself in an apartment in the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue.

NOPD Public Information Officer Andy Cunningham says that four officers responded to the call, and were fired on by the man in the apartment. They returned fire, severely wounding the suspect, who later died at the hospital.

Cunningham says that one of the officers was hit in the “upper and lower chest” but his bullet-proof vest stopped both bullets. Cunningham said the officer was “bruised” by the impact of the bullets and is recovering in the hospital.

Mayor Cantrell said the officer was “traumatized,” and that the city would “ensure that he gets the supportive care he needs to recover.”

“This is real,” said the Mayor, “this is life. We’re all human beings, both our officers as well as our citizens, and at the end of the day, we have to protect one another.”

Mayor Cantrell promised a “thorough” and “transparent” investigation.

Police spokesman Cunningham said that video recorded by body-cameras on the officers would be examined and released to the public within 7 days.