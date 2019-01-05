9th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic wraps-up Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Westwego, La. -- The 9th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic came to a close Saturday evening at the Alario Center. The day ended with three championship games on the main court, starting with the Boys State bracket. In that game, New Orleans' own Landry-Walker, held-off Lafayette Christian Academy 51-50 in overtime. Torey Cargo led the Charging Bucs with 15 points, while Shadon Green finished with 8 and made the go-ahead bucket in overtime to earn him MVP honors. Javion Howard led the Knights with 14 points.

After that game was the Girls Platinum Championship game, which featured North Caddo from just outside Shreveport, Louisiana taking-on Germantown Academy out of Pennsylvania. The Germantown Patriots controlled this one from the opening tip, going-on to beat the Lady Rebs of North Caddo 65-35. Elle Stauffer was named the MVP with a game-high 23 points, while Becca Booth added 10 for the Patriots. Destiny Rice led North Caddo with 19 points and Jadah Martin finished with 11.

The final game of the tournament was the Boys National bracket, that saw some top talent battling until the end. Bishop Loughlin, making the trip from Brooklyn, New York, defeated Dunham 67-58. The Loughlin Lions held a commanding lead a few times throughout the course of the game, but the Tigers never gave up. They got within one point in the 4th quarter, but Loughlin withstood their runs and pulled away down the stretch. Julian Champagnie was the MVP with 18 points, while his twin brother Justin Champagnie finished with 21. Dunham's Jordan Wright led all scorers with 24 points.