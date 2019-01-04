Slidell police asking for help to locate missing man

SLIDELL, LA — The Slidell Police Department hopes you can help officers locate a missing man. He’s identified as Mitchell Phillips. According to police, he’s 26-years-old and is six feet tall, 190 pounds.

Police say that Phillips was last seen leaving his home near Pontchartrain Drive at about 1:00 in the afternoon on New Year’s Day. He hasn’t been heard from since that time.

Police do not suspect foul play but say that Phillips could be a danger to himself and is not taking his prescribed medications. They say he could be anywhere in the New Orleans metro area.

If you can help police locate Mitchell Phillips, call the Slidell Police Department at 985-643-3131, or you can simply call 911. If you wish, police say you can also call CrimeStoppers with an anonymous tip at 504-822-1111.