PJ’s Coffee Releases New Nitro Cold Brew, Zero-Calorie Drink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PJ's Coffee released a new coffee option last month for you to try out. You can find their new PJ's Nitro Cold Brew Coffee at any of the PJ's Coffee locations around the country. This new coffee infuses nitrogen gas into their classic cold brew that you already know and love creating a creamy, stout-like effect - with zero calories. So its perfect for people looking to stay healthy, but also need their coffee fix. PJ's Nitro Cold Brew Coffee is made with PJ's Viennese Blend which is 100% Direct Trade beans from Finca Terrerito in Honduras and Agua Fresca in Nicaragua. The new canned coffee is perfect for those on-the-go and it comes in two flavors: Original Cold Brew Coffee and Southern Pecan.

PJ's Nitro Cold Brew Coffee can be found at all U.S. PJ's locations for $3.50 a can. They will also be available at grocery stores in the future. Click here to find a PJ's Coffee location near you.

Click here for more information about PJ's Nitro Cold Brew Coffee.

Click here for more information about PJ's Coffee.