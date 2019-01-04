Job fair Saturday for the Fillmore New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Is music your passion? Have you always dreamed of working the the entertainment industry? If you answered yes, this may be your big break!

The Fillmore New Orleans is hosting a job fair tomorrow, Saturday, January 4.

The networking event will be held inside the Music Hall at House of Blues and will last from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Interested applicants should bring resumes and be prepared for onsite interviews.

All applicants must be at least 21 years old.

The Fillmore is located at Harrah’s Casino, and it set to open it’s doors sometime in February. The purpose of this job fair is to hopefully hire more than 100 employees to staff the new venue.

Anyone who is unable to attend the job fair can submit their application at http://www.livenation.com/careers.