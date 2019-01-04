× Get paid $130K to work, live on this tiny island near San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Looking to make six figures with a sweet view of San Francisco, and have a friend or other partner who wants to help?

What the San Francisco Chronicle describes as a possible “dream job” has opened up, and you could start as soon as April. The gig: taking over the East Brother Light Station, a late-1800s lighthouse-turned-B&B on a small island on the northern edge of San Francisco Bay.

The two current caretakers, Che Rodgers and Jillian Meeker, are leaving their posts and need two others to take over—but those two others will need to be willing and able to perform a plethora of upkeep tasks to earn what’s estimated to be a $130,000 salary, including cooking, cleaning, laundry, setting up supply runs, and ferrying patrons to and from the mainland, per the Guardian. (The salary would be split between the two people.)

Which leads to some of the requirements for the job: Applicants must have a Coast Guard license to operate the station’s boat (and the application indicates that if you have to ask about getting a license, you’re likely not going to be qualified in time), and they also can’t smoke.

The job is also “incompatible with children,” and animals are “strongly discouraged, especially dogs.” The caretakers will need to run the inn Thursday through Sunday and can expect to get between two to four weeks of vacation annually.

The perks for running the station do sound appealing, though, including “incomparable views,” the opportunity to meet plenty of “interesting people,” … “hard work but pretty good pay,” “birds, marine mammals, fresh air, [and] boats,” and “history.”

