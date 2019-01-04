× Chilly start to the weekend but nice overall

After so much gloomy weather over the past couple of weeks a nice weekend is on the way. Plenty of sun will be had, especially on Saturday.

Temperatures will start off chilly on Saturday morning. Look for some upper 30s to the north with low 40s for most of the area. After many mornings in the low 60s over the past week this will feel quite a bit colder. Winds will calm down after a windy day Friday.

Plenty of sun is on the way for Saturday. A nice dry airmass will be in place with less wind overall as high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures by Saturday afternoon will warm into the low 60s. Still cool but pleasant with plenty of sun.

Look for one more cool morning Sunday with a few spots again in the upper 30s to the north. Sunday afternoon though warms up to start the Carnival season with mid to upper 60s. We will stay mild early next week.

The good news is we will not be dealing with any significant rainfall for the next several days.