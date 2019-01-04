× Chick-fil-A giving away free breakfast

NEW ORLEANS – You read that right! Chick-fil-A made the announcement on Facebook this morning.

Chick-fil-A Veterans location says for the next four Tuesday’s, if patrons come in from open – 10 A.M. they will receive a free breakfast entree.

The dates are January 8, 15, 22, and 29.

All Chick-fil-A restaurants in the New Orleans area are participating.

This includes locations on the North Shore, South Shore, Hammond and Houma.

As always with the popular fast food chain, show up early as there may be a wait.