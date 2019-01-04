Cantrell deactivates most red light cameras in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Of the 31 red light traffic cameras, 20 of them have been turned off.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced these 20 cameras have been deactivated, and can no longer issue tickets.

This does NOT include cameras in school zones, however, timers have been added to school zone cameras.

These cameras can only ticket motorists Monday – Friday, from 7 – 9 A.M. and 2:45 – 4:45 P.M.

Mayor Cantrell’s 2019 budget began by focusing on the preservation of safety benefits of the cameras, but while lowering the financial burden on residents.

The city will continue to evaluate school zone traffic, and possibly relocate some of the deactivated cameras to active school zones.

See below the list of cameras turned off, and the cameras that are still active.