You accidentally sent us dog photos… 🐶

NEW ORLEANS -- On Monday we told you that The AKC National Championship Dog Show on Animal Planet was accepting viewer photos of your pets to display throughout the 4-hour program. All you had to do was use the hashtag #TeamDog.

Somehow, the internet got their wires crossed and I... and WE received a stream of photos so, just to make sure your dog photos don't go to waste, here they are...



This is the beautiful Lady Williamsport from Maryland.



Kelly sent us a photo of her British Black Lab from Michigan...



Ember sent us photos of her sweet Samson. She says that Samson helps her with her anxiety...



Will Moore sent us this photo of his Newfoundland dog... while Kelli Ann submitted this photo of her snugly pup.



Congratulations to Whiskey the Whippet, who was officially crowned the American Kennel Club champ!

