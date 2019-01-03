Would you eat it? The Impossible Pie!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's a pie that's made in the blender? Test Kitchen Taylor is making the Impossible Pie!

The Impossible Pie

4 eggs

1⁄2 cup margarine

1⁄2 cup flour

2 cups milk

1 cup sugar

1 cup coconut

2 teaspoons vanilla

Blend all ingredients in a blender for a few seconds, until well mixed.

Pour mixture into a 10” greased pie plate.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 hour or until centre tests firm.

Then flour will settle to form crust, the coconut forms the topping, the centre is an egg custard filling.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!