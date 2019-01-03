Would you eat it? The Impossible Pie!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
It's a pie that's made in the blender? Test Kitchen Taylor is making the Impossible Pie!
The Impossible Pie
4 eggs
1⁄2 cup margarine
1⁄2 cup flour
2 cups milk
1 cup sugar
1 cup coconut
2 teaspoons vanilla
Blend all ingredients in a blender for a few seconds, until well mixed.
Pour mixture into a 10” greased pie plate.
Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 hour or until centre tests firm.
Then flour will settle to form crust, the coconut forms the topping, the centre is an egg custard filling.
