Two teens shot from behind by unknown suspect in vehicle

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is searching for a suspect who shot two teenagers in the back in New Orleans East.

The incident happened Thursday morning, around 2 A.M. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Morrison Road.

Police say a 17-year-old male and a 13-year-old male were approached by an unknown subject in a vehicle.

The unknown subject began firing at the teenagers, striking both of them in the back.

This information is based on a preliminary report by the NOPD.

Additional information will be released as it is obtained.

30.051192 -89.965075