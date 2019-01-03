Six people killed in Florida interstate crash

Six people are dead and eight people have been transported from the scene of a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound near Gainesville, Florida, according to Alachua County Fire Rescue.

A photo posted by the Alachua County Fire Rescue shows a tractor-trailer in flames with a vehicle under its left side.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon at mile marker 393 on I-75 southbound.

Some of the eight patients transported from the scene have critical injuries, according to the fire and medical service.

The vehicle fire was put out by crews arriving on scene.