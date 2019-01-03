× Seven people arrested in Orleans Parish for ‘staged car crash’

NEW ORLEANS – The staged crash happened in October 2016, and all seven suspects filed insurance claims.

The arrest was made by troopers with the the LSP Bureau of Investigations, New Orleans Field Office Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit.

Police say a total of seven suspects were arrested for staging a motor vehicle crash and making false insurance claims.

It is believed the suspects made claims for property loss and injuries, with hopes of receiving monetary payouts.

Detectives determined that one of the vehicles used in the crash was a rented 2016 GMC Sierra truck, and the other was a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

Officers were able to get a confession, allowing them to arrest all seven suspects.

The suspects are 31-year-old Davis Lee White, 50-year-old Stephanie Dubea Whicle, 29-year-old Rachel Lynn White, 47-year-old Craig Michael Spadoni Sr., 27-year-old Marvin Dale Walker, 25-year-old Dorothyjane Rose Hohensee, and 42-year-old Lydia Dororthy Hohensee.

The suspects will be charged with two counts of automotive insurance fraud, criminal damage to property with the intention to defraid, injuring public records and filing false public records.