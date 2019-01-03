× Recycling Programs For Your Christmas Tree

NEW ORLEANS- Christmas tree collections in Southeast Louisiana are right around the corner.

Lucky for you, there are several ways that you can dispose of your old,unwanted tree starting today.

Southeastern Louisiana University is continuing its now 24-year tradition of recycling Christmas trees.

Each year, the university’s Sustainability Center collects the trees and ships them off to Manchac to help with ongoing wetland restoration projects.

During the time of the program’s existence, they have collected around 40,000 trees.

You can contribute to their cause by dropping off your trees at these 4 locations:

The Hammond Maintenance Facility: 18104 Hwy. 190 in Hammond today through Mardi Gras from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Southeastern Sustainability Center, 2101 North Oak St. in Hammond today through the 31st from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8-10 a.m. on Fridays.

Pennington’s Hardware and Screen-printing, 407 Highway 22 W in Madisonville today through the 31st from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Middendorf’s Restaurant in Manchac will be accepting trees starting tomorrow, January 4th.

Local parishes will begin Christmas tree collections starting next week.

The St. Charles Parish Public Works Department will pick up live Christmas trees for recycling curbside around the parish on January 10th, 17th and 24th.

The St. Bernard Parish Government will be holding its curbside collections January 7th through the 11th.

Both Orleans and Jefferson Parishes will be collecting live trees from the 10th through the 11th.

St. Tammany Parish residents can drop off their trees at the St. Tammany Parish fairgrounds in Covington. Trees will also be accepted at the old Levee Board property near Slidell.

Officials want to remind residents to completely remove any tinsel or ornaments from your tree before placing them at the curb.