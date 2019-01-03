× House cleaner caught stealing ring worth nearly $90,000 from Peoria home

Peoria, AZ (KNXV) — A house cleaner was caught stealing a diamond ring from a customer that is worth nearly $90,000, according to police.

Peoria police report that on December 26, a woman discovered her diamond ring was missing from her home near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Police say the platinum ring was appraised at $88,000.

The victim called her house cleaner, 51-year-old Martha Escobedo, who allegedly admitted to taking the ring.

Escobedo later returned the ring to the victim and wrote a confession letter, according to police.

Court documents show that Escobedo has been cleaning homes for 25 years.

She has been charged with theft.