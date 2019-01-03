× NOPD: Argument over umbrella leads to armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 23-year-old man who pulled a gun on an acquaintance, robbed her, and demanded she return his mother’s umbrella.

The suspect, who is known only as “Robert,” according to initial reports by the NOPD, was talking to the 20-year-old victim in the 2100 block of Desire Street just after 11 a.m. on January 2.

“Robert” asked the victim about money she owed him, and the victim told him she would pay him back on payday.

He then asked the victim to return his mother’s umbrella, and the victim told him she would get it “when she felt like it,” according to the NOPD.

At this point, the suspect pulled out a gun and took the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

The suspect told the victim she could have her wallet and cell phone back when she returned his mother’s umbrella.

No further information on the armed robbery has been released.

29.977227 -90.037661