Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- It was quite the treat for patients of Children's Hospital. Patients can usually see the giraffes exhibit at the Audubon Zoo from the window of the hospital but this morning the zoo invited patients and their parents to the giraffe exhibit for a close personal meeting with the towering creatures.

Visitors of the zoo can feed the giraffes carrots every Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. for their feeding time.