× Flash Flood Watch for part of the area, heavy rain possible

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Friday morning for Pearl River and Hancock counties in Mississippi west across the Florida parishes into central Louisiana. Another storm system will bring rain across the area Thursday into Thursday night.

Overall rain amounts should remain between 1-2 inches in the watch area. This would not lead to widespread flooding issues. However with already saturated ground any locally heavier amounts could cause areas of street flooding or standing water.

A large area of low pressure currently moving through Texas will continue to push east through the day. A second area of low pressure will form in the western Gulf and move across southeast Louisiana. This will continue to cause rain across the region through late Thursday.

Most of this rain will be out of the area by sunrise Friday morning. Temperatures will warm briefly Thursday afternoon as the surface low approaches but overall it will be a cool and gloomy day. Much cooler weather will move in behind this system on Friday with highs only in the mid 50s.

Be aware of weather conditions through the afternoon and have a way to receive warnings if they are issued. Always remember to avoid driving through flooded areas if you come across them.

Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.