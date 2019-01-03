Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Blue Bell Rereleases Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream Flavor

Blue Bell Ice Cream is releasing your newest favorite ice cream flavor – Mardi Gras King Cake!  And they are releasing this flavor nationally, so everyone around the country can partake in the festivities.  Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream is a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream with tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles.

