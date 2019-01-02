× Thibodaux man arrested for threatening to shoot up a store

THIBODAUX, LA – Police say 68-year-old Louis Albarado was arrested after he threatened to shoot up a store.

The Thibodaux Police Department received the call on December 23, around 2 P.M. and responded to a store in the 400 block of North Canal Boulevard.

Store employees told detectives that while inside the store, Albarado became irate after someone took his shopping cart while he wasn’t looking.

Albarado accused several different customers of taking the cart, then threatened to shoot up the store. Albarado was escorted out by management.

He later told police it was his intention to go to his vehicle, get a weapon, and return to the store shoot the person who took his grocery cart.

After further investigation, officers discovered a .44 magnum handgun inside Albarado’s vehicle.

Albarado was arrested and charged wither terrorizing.