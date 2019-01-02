× The ‘Choppa Style’ Craze: New ‘Tchoupa Style’ T-shirt

NEW ORLEANS– The “Choppa Style” craze continues with lots of folks in New Orleans jamming out to the hit song, “Choppa Style” by rapper Choppa.

Now there’s even a Fleurty Girl T-shirt which is getting in on the craze, but spelling “choppa” differently. They are spelling it like “Tchoupa” paying homage to the New Orleans street, “Tchoupitoulas.”

We called Fleurty Girl stores and they are currently sold out of this popular shirt, but you can still order one online. They are available in female sizes and unisex sizes.

