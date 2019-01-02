Reward now double in murder of mother and son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, LA -- It's a crime that has stunned the people of Independence, Louisiana. A woman and her 13-year-old son were found shot to death inside their home just days before Christmas. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots on Labruzza Lane. At the scene, they found the bodies of 42-year-old Daytra Miller and her son, Robert West, II.

Initially the sheriff's office offered a $2,500 reward in the case. Now that reward has been doubled to $5,000. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Tanigpahoa at 800-554-5245.

“Crime Stoppers has proven to be useful tool in these types of investigations, and we are hopeful that someone with relevant information will step up and help put those responsible for this horrific crime behind bars,” Sheriff Daniel Edwards says in a written statement regarding the investigation.

Also, a Go Fund Me account has been established to help the family with funeral and other expenses. You can donate by clicking on this link.

Remember, when you call Crime Stoppers with your tip, you do not have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible for the cash reward.

