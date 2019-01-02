Pastor whose wife was killed in carjacking reported missing

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a local pastor who went missing on New Year’s Day, just over one month after his wife was killed in a carjacking.

Fifty-three-year-old David Michael Plessy was last seen leaving his home in the 3600 block of Havana Street around 8 a.m. on January 1 in his white Mercedes sedan, according to the NOPD.

Plessy has not returned phone calls and did not attend a planned family gathering.

The Mercedes was found locked and unattended in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue on January 1.

A man matching Plessy’s description was seen leaving the area of the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue on foot with a woman around 6 p.m. on January 1, according to the NOPD.

On November 27, Plessy’s wife, 49-year-old Jeannot Plessy, was run over by her own vehicle during a carjacking on Prentiss Street.

The Plessys were both active in the Crossover Christian Fellowship, a group dedicated to “spreading the wonderful good news gospel of Christ through the neighborhoods of New Orleans,” according to the official Facebook page.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of David Michael Plessy is asked to contact NOPD Third District Detectives at (504) 658-6030.

