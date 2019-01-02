NFL playoffs have a local couple choosing sides

NEW ORLEANS – With the NFL playoffs just days away, a local couple’s love is being tested.

Shawn Sims and his fiancée Tara Bennett are living in a house divided.

Shawn is a Texas native, and a die-hard Cowboys fan, while Tara has no problem parading her love for the black and gold.

A family member surprised the couple with these not-so-matching t-shirts, and it was a hit!

The shirts don the phrase “married into this,” and you can just see the joy on the happy couple’s faces.

Sorry Shawn, but the majority of this station is now on Team Tara.