New Orleans Man Shoots Brother New Year's Day

NEW ORLEANS- A New Orleans man is in police custody this morning after shooting his brother near the 2200 block of North Galvez Street.

NOPD says that the shooting happened around 8 o’clock last night.

20-year-old Cassius Ware shot his brother in the abdomen.

The brother fled the area and was eventually transported to an area hospital.

At last check, he was in stable condition.

NOPD says that this is an ongoing investigation.