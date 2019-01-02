Move Ya Brass kicks off 2019 with 2 mile New Year’s Day fun run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A dedicated group of fitness fanatics rang in the new year with the Move Ya Brass run and walk at Crescent Park on New Year’s Day.

The fitness lifestyle group, which was started by singer and entrepreneur Robin Barnes, has developed their own unique New Year’s tradition with the two mile jaunt.

“It was one Facebook post that has grown into an entire movement of so many people,” Barnes said. “It’s the same thing with the race today.”

A flier advertising the event quickly turned into at least 100 people braving the wet weather for a two mile lap of Crescent Park.

Not a bad way to start 2019.