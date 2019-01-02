Man who attacked police station with pickax arrested for ‘kill cops day’ post

COVINGTON, LA – A man was arrested today in connection with a break in and threatening social media posts.

A little before 10 A.M. this morning, the Covington Police Department was notified of threatening social media posts made against the department, as well as the targeting of a high-ranking Covington police officer.

Harlan Cyprian was arrested and charged with terrorizing, for designating January 2, 2019 as “Kill Cops Day” in a Facebook post.

Cyprian was arrested at his home in Covington.

After further investigation, police determined Cyprian was also the unknown suspect who broke a window and a door at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center on Monday night.

Cyprian is facing charges for terrorizing, simple criminal damage to property, and resisting an officer with force/violence.