LSU dances to Choppa Style after the Fiesta Bowl

NEW ORLEANS -- After LSU kicked butt in Phoenix at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Devin White went live on Instagram from the locker room to show fans how the Tiger’s celebrate a win... and it looks a lot like a New Orleans Saints celebration!

The 17-year-old song, Choppa Style, by New Orleans rapper Choppa, has become the unofficial anthem for the Saints this season.

We are loving the moves fellas. Hey, If football doesn’t work out... there’s always Dancing with the Stars!

