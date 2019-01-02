× Louisiana receives $8 million early childhood education grant

BATON ROUGE – Early childhood education programs across Louisiana are about to experience some major changes.

Thanks to a competitive federal Preschool Development Grant, $7 million was awarded to the state of Louisiana.

Another $800,00 was given as part of a private match by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

The purpose of the funding is to enhance the quality of early childhood education in communities across Louisiana.

The funds should last through December 2019, and will allow Louisiana to improve networking systems, expand professional development opportunities, ensure children have resources to learn at home, and equip more classes with fully prepared teachers.